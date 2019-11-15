Five men gang-raped a 21-year-old woman at a park in Noida, the police said on Friday. She had gone to meet a friend to ask for a job in the city adjoining Delhi.

According to the police the woman’s friend also molested her. She was gang-raped on Wednesday night.

“Four of the six men including the woman’s friend involved in the crime at Noida’s Sector 63 have been arrested,” senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna said.

Two are still on the run, officer Krishna added.

“The woman is illiterate and was looking for a job. She came to a park to meet a friend, who is known to her brother. This man had assured her help in finding a job, and had asked her to meet him in the park, where he tried to rape her,” Krishna said.

A group of men near the park saw them and rushed towards them, the police said. Then they chased away the man before taking turns to rape her, the police officer told reporters.

The survivor later managed to walk to a police station in Noida Sector 63, Phase III, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was filed. Mr Krishna said the police acted swiftly to identify five of the six accused and tracked them down.

The woman was sent for a medical test and is also provided for the legal aid, according to the police.