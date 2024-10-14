Five held in huge amount of drug seizure from Gujarat

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in collaboration with the Gujarat Police, has arrested five individuals involved in a large scale drug syndicate operating between Gujarat and Delhi-NCR.

The arrested individuals include the owner and a mediator who had been part of the illegal operations for a significant period.

The syndicate was busted following a joint raid at a drug-related company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, where cops seized 518 kilograms of cocaine. The illicit substance is valued at approximately Rs 5,000 crore in the international market.

This bust is part of a larger ongoing investigation that has so far led to the recovery of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, an advanced type of cannabis, reportedly sourced from Thailand. The total value of the narcotics seized in this case has reached Rs 13,000 crore.

According to police officials, the syndicate had been operating with a high level of sophistication. Drugs were manufactured in Gujarat and supplied to a pharmaceutical solutions company based in the Delhi-NCR region. From there, the substances were distributed across Delhi and other locations in India, as well as potentially internationally.

The individuals arrested in Gujarat were key figures in this network. Police believe they have been running these operations for a considerable time. The Special Cell’s investigation revealed that the group was responsible for facilitating the supply chain from production to distribution.

Senior officials of the Delhi Police have termed this haul as one of the largest drug seizures in the country in recent years. They believe the group had international connections and were utilising a complex web of middlemen, companies, and traffickers to smuggle these substances into various parts of India.

The investigation has intensified, and police expect more arrests in the coming days as they track down others involved in this sprawling drug syndicate.

Further probe is underway to trace the complete supply chain and potential overseas links, said officials.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are ongoing to unearth more details about the network’s workings and affiliations.

Earlier on October 2, the Delhi Police Special Cell had seized 500 kg of cocaine, valued at over ₹500 crore, marking one of the largest drug busts in recent history.

Police officials reported that the consignment was intercepted from a suspected drug cartel operating in the national capital.

The cocaine, sourced from abroad, was intended for distribution in Delhi and other regions across the country.