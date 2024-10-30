Five from nomadic tribes of Maharashtra murdered in Odisha

At least five people, including three women, all nomadic tribes from Maharashtra, were killed and four others injured as a group of assailants brutally hacked them to death in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The horrifying murder plot was executed on Tuesday midnight when the victims were fast asleep in their makeshift tent.

The motorcycle-borne attackers armed with sharp weapons dragged the victims and survivors and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons. The attack was so sudden that the ill-fated victims had little time either to respond or to retaliate, police said.

Advertisement

After committing the gruesome murder, the assailants kidnapped a woman and two kids while fleeing from the crime spot.

The exact motive of crime of such magnitude is yet to be ascertained while it is being believed that the attack might be an attack out of vendetta, said Deputy Inspector General (western range), Brijesh Kumar Rai.

Forensic and scientific teams are pressed into service to elicit vital clues from the crime spot. Alert has been sounded along the Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh borders to nab the killers, he said, adding that the victims and survivors were from Wardha district of Maharashtra.