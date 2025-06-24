Five die, one critical after inhaling toxic gas during calf rescue in MP well

A rescue operation to save a calf that had fallen into a well turned tragic when six good samaritans entered the well—five of whom died, possibly due to inhaling toxic gas. The sixth person was rescued in critical condition in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Dharnawada village. A calf had fallen into a well there, prompting six villagers to descend in an attempt to rescue it. However, all of them lost consciousness shortly after entering the well.

Advertisement

Other villagers immediately alerted the police, who responded along with rescue teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) plant in Guna, and members of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

Advertisement

There was approximately 15 feet of water inside the well. Rescue workers managed to retrieve the six men using a cot tied to ropes.

Tragically, five of them were unresponsive and were declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital. The sixth person was admitted in critical condition.

Guna Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni stated that the men had entered the well to rescue the trapped calf. Authorities suspect that toxic gas accumulation inside the well led to the deaths.