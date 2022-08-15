Five devotees mowed down to death, 4 injured by trailer in Pali district

Five devotees of Baba Ramdevra walking on the roadside to go to ‘Bhandara’ were mowed down to death and four others were left injured by a high-speed trailer truck at Rohat village in Rajasthan’s Pali district in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu, Girdhari, Pawan, Paras, and Sushila, a senior cop of the Pali Control told SNS when contacted. Three of them died on the spot and two died on the way to Jodhpur.

The injured were rushed to Jodhpur’s Trauma hospital. The trailer driver fled with the vehicle in the cover of darkness after crushing them on the roadside.

Scores of devotees were attending the Baba Ramdevra Bhandara when the trailer mowed down at 0:52 am