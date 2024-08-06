Fishermen Cell of Congress to protest at Jantar Mantar against govt’s policies towards them

The All India Fishermen Congress (AIFC) on Tuesday announced that it would stage a protest against alleged “anti-fishermen” policies of the Narendra Modi-led government on August 8.

The Fishermen Cell of the Congress will hold the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The protest will witness the participation of hundreds of delegates from various fishermen community associations, along with its members. Besides, Opposition MPs, MLAs, PCC presidents, activists, and fishermen leaders will also participate, it said.

Attacking the BJP government, the AIFC said, “The NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now in their third term, has persistently neglected the struggles of fishermen across the nation. The recent budget has further betrayed the interests of our community, prioritizing corporate gains over the welfare of the poor fisher folk.”

The government’s corporate mentality and the implementation of unscientific Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms threaten to displace fisher folk from their lands, gravely affecting their livelihoods, it alleged.

“Moreover, fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry continue to face severe hardships due to repeated abductions and detentions by the Sri Lankan Navy. The frequent confiscation and auctioning of boats and fishing equipment by the Sri Lankan authorities have compounded their woes,” it said.

The AIFC further said, “Just four days ago, a fishing boat was hit by the Sri Lankan Navy, resulting in the tragic death of one fisherman, with another missing, and two currently detained by the Sri Lankan authorities. The boat sank, causing significant emotional and economic distress to the fishermen’s families.”

“There are many fishers from various other coastal states, especially Gujarat, under the captivities of foreign countries. Yet the Union government remains unresponsive to the plight of the affected fishermen families. This demonstrates a complete negligence towards the fishermen communities by the Modi government,” it said.

The AIFC said it has been tirelessly fighting for the justice and rights of fisher folk in the country.

“This protest will serve as a powerful demonstration of the anger and disappointment of fishers towards the anti-fishermen policies of the Modi government,” it said.