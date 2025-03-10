First rear fuselage for LCA Mk1A handed over to HAL

In a significant stride towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the first rear fuselage for the light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, produced by Alpha Tocol Engineering Services Private Ltd, was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at HAL’s Aircraft Division in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The fuselage is the primary structure of an aircraft that houses the cockpit, crew, passengers, and cargo. The rear fuselage, specifically, supports the tail section and its vital components.

Addressing the ceremony, the defence minister hailed the occasion as a landmark achievement in India’s defence manufacturing journey.

He stated that the handover demonstrates India’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence and underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing public-private partnerships.

Singh praised HAL and the private sector for their consistent efforts in equipping the Indian Armed Forces with cutting-edge platforms and technologies. He emphasized HAL’s pivotal role in bolstering the strength of the nation’s soldiers while simultaneously driving manufacturing and research and development initiatives in collaboration with the private sector.

Describing HAL as the ‘fuselage’ of India’s defence and aerospace sector, Singh acknowledged private companies like L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems, and VEM Technologies as the ‘rear fuselage,’ reinforcing HAL’s efforts. “Together, these Indian components will elevate our defence and aerospace industry to new heights,” he remarked.

The defence minister further credited the courage and dedication of India’s air warriors, supported by indigenous equipment, for the growing strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He expressed confidence that HAL and its private sector collaborators will continue to overcome challenges and strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities.