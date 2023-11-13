First phase of voting in Chhattisgarh busted Congress’ “balloon of lies”: PM Modi in Mahasamund

Urging people of Chattisagarh to not trust the incumbent Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the first phase of voting has burst the “balloon of lies” of the grand old party.

“Congratulations because the voting that took place in the first phase on November 7 has burst the balloon of lies of Congress. Today, the whole of Chhattisgarh is saying in one voice: – BJP will be back. November 7th and 17th together are ensuring the departure of ‘Kakka’, who holds 30 per cent of the Congress’ share, from the government,” PM Modi said addressing the election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund.

Continuing his attack on Congress, the Prime Minister said that the opposition party’s only target is to loot Chhattisgarh and fill its coffers.

Advertisement

“For the last five years, the Congress government here has stopped every work for the public’s welfare. The only goal of Congress is to loot Chhattisgarh and fill its coffers. The Congress government that looted Chhattisgarh will lose; the BJP government will develop Chhattisgarh once it comes into power here, and then Chhattisgarh will reach the height of development that this state deserves,” he said.

He further said that Congress ruled from Parliament to panchayat but did not give reservation to the OBC community.

“In the last 10 years, the BJP government built 4 crore ‘pucca’ houses and gave it to the poor. Even in Chhattisgarh, as long as the BJP government was in power, this work continued smoothly. At that time, we had built more than 10 lakh houses here. But as soon as the Congress government came here, they immediately started creating obstacles in the construction of houses for the poor,” the Prime Minister said.

He further said that the Congress government in the state has blocked projects that was meant for the public’s welfare.

“Congress has only one aim of looting Chhattisgarh, and ‘Gramin Awas Yojana’ is one prime example of how Congress deceives you,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that Chhattisgarh had been created by the BJP and only the BJP will improve it.

“This is not just a slogan, this is our loyalty, we have a sacred relationship with you,” PM Modi said.

He urged the huge crowd at the public rally to go tell everyone, door to door, that Modi had reached Mahasamund.

The state of Chhattisgarh is one of the five states that are going to the polls this month. Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats concluded on November 7.

The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.