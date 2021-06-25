Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated the first enumeration and survey of migratory tribal population in higher reaches with an aim to formulate a plan for extending benefits to the migratory population for their socio-economic upliftment.

The survey will serve as a baseline for the allocation of funds for different schemes planned to cover the migratory population.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary held a detailed interaction with District Nodal Officers (ADCs), Chief Planning Officers, District Statistics & Planning Officer and other officers from all the districts. Director, Tribal Affairs Musheer Ahmed Mirza, Secretary G&B Advisory Board Mukhtar Ahmed, Jt Director Shama un Ahmed and Dr Anita Sharma were also present.

The Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with District Administration and District Planning & Statistics organisation has initiated the survey with set deadlines for completion of various stages. A common format developed for the survey includes details related to migration route, family particulars, educational status, health and animal husbandry facilities, Livelihood and skilling requirement among other parameters.

On completion of family, the process of digitisation and smart card with complete family details will be initiated. The smart cards will serve multiple purposes for a range of facilities to be extended to the tribal migratory population.

It was informed that based on the survey a range of different facilities will be provided by the department which includes transit facilities, livestock services, healthcare, education, Livelihood initiatives, essential services and infrastructure. The Tribal Affairs Department will provide assistance to migratory nomadic families under various schemes. The plan also includes the capacity building of the nomadic population.

A list of 14 major migratory routes was discussed in the meeting and district teams were asked to minutely work on the migratory routes and suggest facilities required for the population. He also asked for an active association of PRIs, stakeholders and community representatives for ensuring fool-proof planning and development as an outcome of the survey.

Department will provide funds for all such innovative studies and documentarians.

The survey is likely to be completed by 31 July 2021. Tribal Affairs Department has earmarked a budget of Rs 3 Cr for the first enumeration and survey of the nomadic migratory population for providing targeted benefits and assistance to the community in a phased manner.

Department is also coordinating with districts in Ladakh UT, Punjab and Himachal for information on inter-state/UT migration.