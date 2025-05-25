First COVID-19 case of 2025 in Ranchi: Filmmaker Lal Vijay Shahdeo tests positive

Jharkhand has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in 2025, with noted filmmaker and Jharkhand Film Development Corporation Limited (JFDCL) member Lal Vijay Shahdeo testing positive. Mr. Shahdeo announced his diagnosis via a Facebook post on Sunday, stating that he is among 257 people currently infected with COVID-19 across India.

According to his statement, Mr. Shahdeo’s health deteriorated mid-flight on 22 May while returning to Ranchi from Mumbai. He reportedly lost consciousness during the journey and was immediately admitted to a private hospital upon landing.

Advertisement

The Ranchi district health administration has taken cognisance of the case. Civil Surgeon Dr. Prabhat confirmed that a medical team has been constituted to trace all potential contacts and monitor the situation closely. He also verified that prompt isolation protocols were followed upon the patient’s arrival.

Advertisement

All government and private hospitals in Ranchi have been instructed to remain on alert. The state Health Department has directed facilities to closely monitor individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms and to isolate suspected cases wherever necessary. While officials have urged calm, the health machinery has been placed on high vigilance.

State Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari, responding to media queries, described the situation as one requiring caution but not alarm. “The Health Department is fully prepared and monitoring the situation,” he said.

Dr. Ansari advised citizens to wear masks in crowded areas and adopt preventive practices that also help reduce the risk of other respiratory infections. He added that the state is awaiting updated COVID-19 guidelines from the Centre and will act promptly upon receiving them. Citizens were urged to rely only on verified information and not to spread or believe in rumours.

At the national level, the Union Ministry of Health has reported 275 active COVID-19 cases as of 25 May 2025. Most of the infections are reported to be mild and manageable at home. However, the resurgence has prompted health authorities to reinforce the need for continued vigilance.

Jharkhand’s first case this year is a reminder that while the intensity of the pandemic has subsided, the virus continues to circulate. Public health officials stress the importance of timely testing, responsible behaviour, and adherence to official advisories. The administration remains alert, and citizens are advised to stay informed and exercise caution.