First batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra departs from Ghaziabad amid chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’

After a gap of five years, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has once again commenced from Uttar Pradesh.

Upholding the state’s Sanatan traditions, the first group of pilgrims was ceremoniously flagged off on Sunday from the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Indirapuram. This batch comprises 39 pilgrims, including two liaison officers. Although 46 registrations were initially received, a few participants had to withdraw due to health-related issues.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, MP Atul Garg, Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Principal Secretary (Religious Affairs and Culture) Mukesh Meshram, District Magistrate Deepak Meena, and other public representatives.

A special Shaivite prayer was held to mark the occasion, with sounds of traditional instruments like the damru, mridang, turhi, and dholak filling the air. The spiritually charged atmosphere resonated with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” from pilgrims and dignitaries alike.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh called the resumption of the pilgrimage from Uttar Pradesh after five years a historic moment, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting religious tourism. He highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in reviving Sanatan culture. MP Atul Garg extended his heartfelt wishes for a safe and blessed journey, while Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma expressed pride that the Kailash Bhavan, the starting point of the yatra, lies in his constituency. Acharya Pramod Krishnam noted that the Modi-Yogi era has ushered in a renewed spiritual awakening among Sanatanis.

The event was also attended by Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram, Director of Religious Affairs Sanjay Singh, Managing Director of UP Tourism Corporation Sanya Chhabra, CEO of Shri Kashi Dham Temple Trust Vishwabhushan Mishra, and several officials and dignitaries.

Meanwhile, in a special gesture, the Department of Religious Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, has announced a unique offering for all Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims.

As informed by Vishwabhushan Mishra, CEO of the Temple Trust and Joint Director of Tourism, every pilgrim will be presented with a Rudraksha mala and a QR-coded Sugam Darshan card upon return.

This card will remain valid for one year and will grant priority entry to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple for the pilgrims and four of their family members. However, it will not be applicable on major festive occasions such as Mahashivratri, Sawan Mondays, Rangbhari Ekadashi, etc.

Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to uplift Sanatan values and provide ease to devotees, the initiative aims to benefit not just residents of Uttar Pradesh but also pilgrims from other states. This announcement generated immense enthusiasm among the travellers, who expressed their gratitude with resounding chants of “Har Har Mahadev.”

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government is also providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each resident of the state undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.