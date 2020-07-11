A fire broke out at a shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali area, early on Saturday morning, officials said.

At least 14 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to fight the blaze. There are no reports of any casualties so far, officials added.

The blaze was first noticed around 3 am in the basement. This section of the shopping complex has majorly mobile phone and accessories shops. The fire quickly spread to the ground and two upper floors affecting several other shops including garments, footwear and jewellery shops.

The cause of fire is not known yet as the shopping plaza is closed due to the ongoing lockdown. Although, the the security in-charge of the place claimed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit at one of the shops in the complex, reported NDTV.

“We have deployed a robot to contain the fire. Fourteen fire engines and 13 jumbo tanker are being used to douse the fire,” Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale was quoted by NDTV as saying, adding that the fire has been contained at the basement of the building.

Further details about the incident are awaited.