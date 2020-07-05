A fire broke down on Sunday in a godown packed with plastic items at the Burrabazar area of Kolkata.

The fire broke on the second floor of the building where the godown of the plastic items was situated.

As official told that the incident happened at 10 am and eight fire tenders rushed at the spot.

It took the fire tenders 90 minutes to douse the flames, he added.

“As the plastic goods godown was located next to a staircase, the fire spread quickly to the third and fourth floors. The fire tenders were able to contain the blaze after 90 minutes. They are now busy dousing pockets of smouldering fire in the building,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI.