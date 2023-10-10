Logo

# India

Fire at Pune’s Ambegaon Budruk area, no casualties reported

ANI | New Delhi | October 10, 2023 8:06 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

A fire broke out in a flat in the Estonian Royal Society at Ambegaon Budruk in Pune city on Monday evening.

Three fire tenders reached the site and managed to put the fire under control, an official said.

No injuries or casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.
Further details are awaited.

