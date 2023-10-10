Fire at Pune’s Ambegaon Budruk area, no casualties reported

Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, all patients safe
A fire broke out on the first floor of the PGI's Nehru Hospital in Chandigarh in the early hours of Tuesday.
A fire broke out in a flat in the Estonian Royal Society at Ambegaon Budruk in Pune city on Monday evening.
ANI | New Delhi | October 10, 2023 8:06 am
A fire broke out in a flat in the Estonian Royal Society at Ambegaon Budruk in Pune city on Monday evening.
Three fire tenders reached the site and managed to put the fire under control, an official said.
No injuries or casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A fire broke out on the first floor of the PGI's Nehru Hospital in Chandigarh in the early hours of Tuesday.
Uzzama was allegedly involved in bomb-making and part of a bigger ISIS conspiracy to carry out attacks across India.
A fire broke out at a slum in Nehru Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said.…
Advertisement