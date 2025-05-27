Logo

Logo

# India

FIR against brothers of MP Congress president Jitu Patwari

A police case has been registered in Indore against two brothers of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on the complaint lodged by an elderly man alleging fraud, land grabbing, and threatening.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | May 27, 2025 4:29 pm

FIR against brothers of MP Congress president Jitu Patwari

File Photo

A police case has been registered in Indore against two brothers of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on the complaint lodged by an elderly man alleging fraud, land grabbing, and threatening.

The FIR has been registered at the Tejaji Nagar police station of Indore against Nanna Patwari and Bharat Patwari, both brothers of Jitu Patwari. A third accused in the FIR is Indore district rural Congress president Sadashiv Yadav.

Advertisement

The complainant is 74-year-old Narendra Mehta of the Mahaveer Bagh area of Indore. He has alleged that Jitu Patwari’s brothers committed fraud with him and forcibly encroached upon 6.5 acres of land belonging to his family in the Umri Khedi rural area. He accused the Patwari brothers of threatening him with life when he objected to their acts.

Advertisement

According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 318 (4), 336, 337, 338, 339, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said that further investigations are on in the matter.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

MP CM urges people to conserve water

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday carried out shramdaan (service work) at the Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya, located at the Upper Lake in Bhopal, and cleaned the banks of the lake under the 'Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign'. He also honored the sanitation workers.