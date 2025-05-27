FIR against brothers of MP Congress president Jitu Patwari

A police case has been registered in Indore against two brothers of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on the complaint lodged by an elderly man alleging fraud, land grabbing, and threatening.

The FIR has been registered at the Tejaji Nagar police station of Indore against Nanna Patwari and Bharat Patwari, both brothers of Jitu Patwari. A third accused in the FIR is Indore district rural Congress president Sadashiv Yadav.

The complainant is 74-year-old Narendra Mehta of the Mahaveer Bagh area of Indore. He has alleged that Jitu Patwari’s brothers committed fraud with him and forcibly encroached upon 6.5 acres of land belonging to his family in the Umri Khedi rural area. He accused the Patwari brothers of threatening him with life when he objected to their acts.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 318 (4), 336, 337, 338, 339, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said that further investigations are on in the matter.