The Covid-19 vaccination drive has steeped into its third leg allowing people between 18-44 years for the Covid jab. However, the drive is mired with low availability of vaccine doses and limited access.

People are finding great difficulty in booking their shots due to vaccine scarcity. Besides, many people who don’t own a smartphone or have access to the internet are perplexed with the government’s decision to allow slot booking through online medium only.

Amid this, the private companies with huge user base are now coming forward with tools to help the beneficiaries book their doses.

RapiPay Fintech has attached a vaccine finding tool at its platform and partners’ websites which redirect the users to the CoWIN platform where they can check the availability of doses in their area.

The firm said that its initiative will help millions of non-tech users based in the rural areas to book their vaccine slots online.

“Lakhs of RapiPay agents access our app daily to serve crores of customers for payments and remittance services. Using the same app, the agents will be able to seamlessly assist their customers to check vaccination availability in their area and accordingly register for the vaccination slot,” the company informed.

“Millions of non-tech users, especially in the rural markets, might not be able to register on CoWIN or Aarogya setu app on their own. With this initiative, their vaccination registration can be facilitated through our direct business outlets (DBOs) who use our app daily for their business,” it added.