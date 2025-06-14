Finance Minister Sitharaman begins 4-day visit to Ladakh, to inaugurate development projects

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Leh on Saturday for her four-day visit to Ladakh.

She was received at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport by Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan, Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson, DGP Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Administrative Secretary Shashanka Ala, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, and SSP Shruti Arora.

Advertisement

During her visit, she will interact with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh. She will also inaugurate various developmental projects.

Advertisement

The Finance Minister will also chair a Credit Outreach Programme in collaboration with UTLBC Ladakh, emphasizing the crucial role of credit in promoting financial inclusion and economic development in the region.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to visit Nyoma, Hanle, Rezang La, and other locations in the Changthang region to review ongoing developmental works.