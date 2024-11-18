” Finance Commission’s recommendations should fulfil expectations of states”: CM Stalin at 16th Finance Commission meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday morning held a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission at the Secretariat, welcoming the commission’s chairman and its members. He said that the recommendations made by the 16 Finance Commission would contribute to turning India into a developed country in the world.

“On behalf of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state, I am happy to welcome the 16th Finance Commission Chairman and its members. I believe the 16th Finance Commission recommendations should fulfil the expectations all Indian states and would play a role changing India as developed country in the world. The recommendations from the 16th financial commission should strengthen India’s federal structure,” Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said while addressing the gathering at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence was held at Chennai on Saturday to review the working of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in ensuring coastal security along India’s vast maritime boundaries, an official release said.

The delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) was led by MP Shri Radha Mohan Singh, who chaired the meeting. Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and ICG also attended the meeting.

The ICG was represented by Director General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, who provided a comprehensive overview of the ICG’s operational capabilities, strategic initiatives, and preparedness to address the nation’s coastal security challenges.

According to the release, the discussion focused on ICG’s ongoing efforts to safeguard India’s maritime interests, improve coordination with various stakeholders, and enhance response mechanisms for ensuring maritime safety and security.

Earlier this week, CM Stalin on Tuesday urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained and their fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Sharing the details in the letter, Stalin mentioned that on November 9 Sri Lankan Navy took into custody twenty-three fishermen from Rameswaram, two mechanized fishing boats and again on November 12, another fishing boat and 12 fishermen were apprehended.