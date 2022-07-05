Fifth accused in Udaipur’s tailor beheading arrested, sent to NIA custody till July 12

The fifth accused in the Udaipur’s tailor Kanhaiya Lal Murder case was on Tuesday produced in the Special NIA Court here where he was granted judicial custody till July 12.

Mohd Mohisin who was arrested for his alleged role in recce by NIA in Udaipur last night was today brought under high security and produced before the Special Court Judge in Jaipur, an official source told SNS here when contacted.

Considering the July 2 incident when lawyers allegedly attacked four accused who were produced before the Special Court, the armed cops were present this afternoon all around Collectorate Annexe to avert any untoward incident.

Four accused including two main assailants Riyaz and Gaus Mohammed, and two others Mohsin Khan and Asif for their alleged role in conspiracy and recce were already under Ten days NIA remand by the Special Court here.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tailor was allegedly beheaded by the two main assailants at his shop in Dhanmandi area of Udaipur on the afternoon of June 28. Both the accused Riyaz and Gaus were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district by the state police on the same day.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra demanded the NIA DG Dinkar Gupta that an inquiry into the relationship of arrested terrorists with BJP leaders in Udaipur and Jammu and Kashmir cases should be probed.

In his letter to NIA DG, Dotasara said, “Due to both the cases, there is uneasiness among the countrymen whether BJP is supporting anti-national activities in the greed of power. To remove this doubt, the NIA should increase the scope of its investigation. NIA should investigate both these incidents and expose the truth of BJP’s relationship with these terrorists”.

Dotasara recalled the social media picture and a piece of news on a channel going viral that had shown that BJP leader G S Kataria (former Home Minister), and members of BJP MInority Cell were garlanding one of the accused Riyaz, hence the doubt emerges.