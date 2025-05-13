Feuding Nizam family complains over Miss World pageant dinner

The succession feud between members of the erstwhile Hyderabad Royal family has even touched the Miss World pageant as the descendants opposed to Azmet Jah, the son of the last titular Nizam complained to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that they were excluded from the welcome dinner with the contestants at Chowmahalla Palace today, organised by the Telangana Tourism department.

The Chowmahalla Palace of the Nizams is a private property, currently held by Azmet Shah, the son of Prince Mukarram Jah, who was the last titular Nizam. Jah had ascended the throne as Nawab Mir Barkat Ali after his grandfather, the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, designated him as the successor.

After Mukarram Jah’s death, his son, Azmet Shah, was coronated in the Durbar of the Chowmahalla Palace in 2023. The other faction that opposed him, demanding their share of the properties, refused to acknowledge him as the Nizam. They organised a parallel coronation recognising Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan as the ninth Nizam.

Today, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, who is another grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan complained to the chief minister that they were excluded from the dinner hosted by the Telangana Tourism department at Chowmahalla Palace after the participants took part in the heritage walk at the Charminar and Laad Bazar.

“I would also like to bring to your kind notice that Chowmahalla Palace was owned by my grandfather, HEH Nizam VII. I am currently pursuing a partition suit with respect to the said property, registered as O.S No. 404 of 2021, which is pending adjudication before the Hon’ble additional chief judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad. It is my contention that the late Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan had fraudulently claimed ownership of the said palaces, suppressing material facts, including the oral gift made to his grandfather, HEH Nizam VII,” said Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, a familiar face in the city’s social circle.

He further said, “I humbly urge you to consider the rightful sentiments and legal standing of the Nizam’s family while organizing events of such significance. I hope that due recognition and respect will be accorded in future engagements involving the historic properties and legacy of our forefathers.”

Incidentally, both Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan and Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan were present at the inaugural function of the Miss World Pageant. As there was tight security the entire Charminar area was kept out of bounds for the general public for the Miss World event.