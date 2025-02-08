Fed up people voted for change: Priyanka Gandhi

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party’s massive defeat and the BJP’s thumping victory in Delhi, Congress’s General Secretary and Wayanad’s MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the people of Delhi were fed up and they voted for change. Congress failed to win any of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections.

“It was very obvious from all our meetings in Delhi that people wanted change. They voted for change. My congratulations to those who won,” Priyanka said and added that the Opposition needed to work harder. “For the rest of us, it just means that we have to work harder, stay on the ground, and be responsive to people’s issues,” she told reporters in Kalpetta on Saturday. Priyanka was on a three-day visit to her Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Meanwhile, reacting to the setback of AAP in Delhi , BJP Kerala’s President K. Surendran said that it was not just the AAP that failed in Delhi, but also the urban Naxals, “cultural” Marxists, political Islam, the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ and then the Soros-funded journalists. He added that it was a poetic justice reserved for time.

“In Kerala, where the CPI-M is ruling, the BJP’s vote share is around 20 percent. In Delhi, where the BJP is going to rule, the CPI-M got 0.01 percent of the votes. That too in Delhi, where Malayalis have a decisive vote share in 22 constituencies,” Surendran said. He added that this was a blow to the Congress-led UDF and CPI-M-led LDF, who protested for Kejriwal in Kerala.

BJP’s National Secretary, Anil Antony said Delhi Assembly election verdict was a message for Kerala. “This verdict is a message for Kerala that if we want to move forward, we should vote for BJP,” viewed Anil Antony.

The CPI-M and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday expressed strong disappointment over the Delhi results and said the differences in the INDIA block paved the way for the saffron party’s good show in the national capital. Accusing the Congress, senior CPI-M leader TP Ramakrishnan asserted the party did not adopt a favourable stand in taking the INDIA Alliance together and united.