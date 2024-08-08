Feat that will be cherished for generations: PM on Indian men’s hockey team winning bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Olympics in Paris, France, saying that this is the feat that will be cherished for generations to come.

The prime minister spoke to the team and congratulated them on the bronze medal victory and praised them for their skill, perseverance and team spirit.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “A feat that will be cherished for generations to come!”

“The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics,” Modi said.

“Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players,” he said.

“Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation,” the prime minister further said in the post.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh’s effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.