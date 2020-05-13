In the United States (US), the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly killing a 27-year-old Indian national seven years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

On August 6, 2013, Manpreet Ghuman Singh, a native of Punjab’s Majri Kishnewally village in Fatehgarh Sahib town, was working at a gas station in South Lake Tahoe in California when he was shot dead by an unknown assailant.

After years of investigation, the FBI and the city police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Sean Donohoe on charges of killing Manpreet.

At the time of accident Donohoe was a resident of South Lake Tahoe city in California , but now he lives in Las Vegas.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department in a statement said that that on August 6, 2013, an unknown man wearing a face mask walked into the US Gasoline Station at 2470 Lake Tahoe Blvd, shot and killed the clerk, Manpreet Singh of South Lake Tahoe, California. The killer then strolled out the front door and fled.

At that time the police did not get much lead putting the case on back burner. according to the police.

Thereafter the case was assigned to the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force, which is a collaboration between the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Science (BFS) and the FBI.

The El Dorado District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the homicide in in July 2017 with the hopes that new leads would be generated.

In the summer of 2019, a witness watched the video and contacted investigators. His testimony to the investigators that Donohoe was responsible for the killing lead to his arrest.