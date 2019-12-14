The Rishikesh based iconic Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where Prince Charles and Camilla Parker visited in 2013, is in deep trouble. The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the local administration to remove encroachment of the Parmarth Niketan from forest land. Passing judgment on a Public Interest Litigation in Nainital on Friday, the High Court directed the revenue, and forest department to clear encroachment of the Ashram from an area of 35 bigha forest land.

The Parmarth Niketan is one of the biggest Ashrams in Rishikesh. Famous for conducting Yoga programmes and evening Ganga aarti (prayer), the Ashram attracts celebrates from far and near. Bollywood stars, leading political leaders, social workers and big names from different fields visit the pristine Parmarth Niketan to participate in the evening prayer and offer prayer to holy Ganga.

Filing a PIL in High Court, applicant Archana Shukla charged Parmarth Niketan of encroaching big forest land. She alleged that the Ashram has constructed 52 rooms and a big hall in the forest land. The applicant also charged the local administration of doing little against the Ashram due to its influence with political leaders.

Though the High Court passed the judgment on Friday, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya toured Parmarth Niketan on Saturday to conduct a family religious ritual. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat visits the ashram on a regular basis. The court order has come at a time when Parmarth Niketan was busy making preparation for the International Yoga Week, slated for March.

The Parmarth Niketan faces double trouble as another PIL accuses the Ashram of discharging its sewage directly into river Ganga. A team of the state pollution control board recently inspected the sewerage treatment plant installed by the ashram at its campus. The big question is about the capacity of the plant. Parmarth Niketan have over one thousand rooms.

Even the Ashram’s website states, “There are several hundred residential rooms that retain the simplicity of ashram living and yet are equipped with the necessary modern amenities.” Is the treatment plant of the ashram treating entire sewage generated in the Ashram? Or it is just doing some part? Where is the rest of the sewerage going? These are some of the questions, which will get the answer soon.