Faulty design of 90-degree turn on bridge: 7 MP engineers suspended

Seven Engineers of the PWD, including two chief engineers and two executive engineers, have been suspended in connection with the faulty 90-degree turn constructed on a new road overbridge in the Aishbagh area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The 90-degree turn on the bridge constructed above railway lines evoked a lot of criticism from people and experts.

An inquiry, ordered by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav into the faulty design, found eight PWD engineers, the private construction company, and contractor responsible for the error in designing. Consequently, the state government issued orders, late Saturday night, suspending seven engineers with immediate effect and blacklisting the construction company and contractor.

According to state government officials, the suspended engineers include Chief Engineers Sanjay Khade and G P Verma, two Executive Engineers Javed Shakeel and Shabana Razzak (Design), Assistant Engineer Shanul Saxena (Design), Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Shukla, and Sub Engineer Umashankar Mishra.

The government has also ordered a departmental inquiry against retired PWD superintendent engineer M P Singh in connection with the matter.