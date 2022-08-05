Farooq under house arrest, says Omar; J&K police denies claim

National Conference (NC) chief and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah was on Friday placed under ‘house arrest’ after he presided over a meeting of party activists where he said that their peaceful struggle would continue for restoration of Article 370 that was snatched from us on 5 August 2019, said the NC.

Confirming the administration’s action against his father Dr. Abdullah, Omar Abdullah tweeted; “It seems they have to place this truck outside the gate out of some compulsion because it’s a senseless act (aside from being totally illegal).”

However, the Srinagar Police denied that Dr. Abdullah or some PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest. “There are additional police personnel deployed on the Gupkar Road on certain places in view of certain security related inputs,” tweeted the police describing the house arrest as “fake news”.

Meanwhile, on the third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 on Friday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that “BJP’s so-called integration of J&K which never happened has cost us heavily”.



Carrying a banner against the abrogation of Article 370, Mehbooba protested outside her party office as she was not allowed to march towards the Lal Chowk along with dozens of supporters who raised slogans against revocation of J&K’s special status, arrests and killings. They also sought release of political prisoners.Presiding over a meeting of party activists, National Conference chief and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “August 5, 2019 marks breach of trust, decisions not acceptable to us. We hope the Supreme Court will reverse the unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions. We will continue to fight for our rights peacefully.”



Former chief minister and vice-president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah tweeted: “We will continue our peaceful struggle using all legal & constitutional means to challenge what was done to J&K on 5th Aug 2019. The road ahead may be a long one, full of twists & turns but it’s not one JKNC will abandon”.



Slamming the saffron party in a series of tweets, Mehbooba said, “As BJPs malicious designs for J&K have unravelled, the pattern of suppression and fear is now knocking at the door in rest of the country too. Weaponising their pet agencies and using terror laws to stifle dissent has become the norm.”



“Your silence and complicity emboldened the government of India to wreck havoc. Today, they are trampling upon Indian democracy by subverting every pillar that supported it. BJP’s so-called integration of J&K which never happened has cost us heavily,” she lamented.

She pointed out that J&K has slipped on the development indices. Unemployment and inflation are at an all-time high.



“The facade of normalcy is as real as Sabkasaathsabkavikaas,” she added.