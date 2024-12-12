Farooq calls for collective prayers to break dry spell in Kashmir

Ruling National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah has asked people of Kashmir to come together in prayers to bring an end to the ongoing dry spell that has been plaguing the region.

He emphasized the importance of offering special prayers at major shrines, mosques, and Khanqahs across Kashmir. He specifically mentioned revered shrines such as Charar-e-Sharief and Maqdoom Sahib, encouraging people to seek relief from the challenging weather conditions that have been affecting the entire population.

In a statement, Dr. Abdullah called on the people to unite in their prayers and work towards a common goal of overcoming the adverse weather conditions.He highlighted the significance of organizing collective prayers and visiting revered shrines as a means of seeking solace and relief.

