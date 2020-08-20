National Conference President Farooq Abdullah held a meeting with senior party colleagues at his home in Srinagar on Thursday.

The meeting was convened days after the government told the court that the leaders are free and not under detention.

Among those present in the meeting included National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, former minister Abdul Rahim Rather, senior leader Mohd Shafi Uri and National Conference MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone.

“Today our meeting was merely to see whether our colleagues can come out of their homes as claimed by the government,” Farooq said.

He did not talk about the political strategy of his party after the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it would be decided after due deliberations with the party leadership.

“The future political strategy can be revealed only after all the detained leaders are released,” he said.

He said an all-party meeting which could not be organised earlier would be held in the future.

He said the National Conference stands with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and wants her and every other leader to move freely without any problems.

“We want her to be free,” he said. “I am in constant touch with her; she is a signatory to the Gupkar declaration.”