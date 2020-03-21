National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday released Rs One crore each from their MPLAD to combat the coronavirus in the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi has also contributed Rs1 crore for this purpose.

Farooq Abdullah said that out of his contribution, Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar and Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

He also asked his party MPs to release grants for this purpose.

Jitendra Singh released Rs1 crore out of MPLAD to the health department for the prevention of the virus and care of those infected.

On his arrival here this morning, Jitendra Singh went through thermal screening at the Jammu Airport. He complimented the Doctors’ team, “Who were incidentally my former students, for the excellent service being rendered by them,” he said.

The minister later took stock of the preparedness and precautionary measures in place for the containment of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He told the officers of the UT that the fight against novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a shared responsibility and everyone has to play due role in tackling the contagion.

Governor’s advisor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, were also present on the occasion.

The minister also asked people to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday to minimize social interaction in efforts to help in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Dulloo presented a detailed report about various measures taken by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus in J&K.

He said that advisories have been issued to all hospitals to suspend all non-essential OPDs and surgeries and a decision has been taken to quarantine all foreigners arriving in J&K and passengers coming from Ladakh. He further said that all vehicles entering J&K will be decontaminated at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda and Deputy Commissioners have been asked to involve urban local bodies in decontamination of crowded places, offices and hospitals.

He said that 253 contacts have been traced who had come in contact with the positive cases and have been put under surveillance.