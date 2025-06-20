Farmers vital to India; agriculture still the backbone of economy: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Stating that the importance of farmers in India will never diminish, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday affirmed that agriculture continues to be the backbone of the Indian economy.

Addressing a national-level seminar on ‘Prosperity through Cooperatives’ held in Mumbai, Chouhan noted that agriculture contributes 18 percent to the country’s GDP and supports approximately 46 percent of the population. The remarks were shared in a press release issued here.

Highlighting India’s agricultural achievements, Chouhan said the country has made significant progress over the past eleven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with foodgrain production increasing by around 44 per cent.

He outlined a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing farmer prosperity and strengthening the agricultural sector. The plan includes increasing per-hectare productivity, reducing input costs, ensuring fair prices for produce, providing appropriate compensation for crop losses, promoting agricultural diversification, and safeguarding soil health through responsible fertilizer usage.

“We must chart a development path for agriculture that suits the conditions of our country. Most Indian farmers operate on small holdings, so our policies are focused on the small farmer,” the minister emphasized.

Referring to the recently launched Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, Chouhan said it was an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between agricultural research and on-ground practice—essentially translating “Lab to Land.”

“This process of dialogue with farmers will continue. Scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) will now visit farmers in the field three days a week, offering scientific knowledge, technical advice, and personal interaction,” he stated. “Agricultural policy cannot be formulated solely within the walls of Krishi Bhavan in Delhi—it must come from direct engagement with the farmer,” he added.