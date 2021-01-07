After the failed seventh round of talks with the Centre on the contentious farm laws, the agitating farmers will take out a tractor rally today in order to mark their protest.

The tractor rally will run on the Western Peripheral Expressway that starts at Ghaziabad and ends in Palwal.

The rally is being organised by Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella of 40 farmer unions.

“The chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, bhopra & Loni borders,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Those coming from Sirsa side and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat won’t be allowed to get on the expressway from 2 pm to 5 pm, the police said.

Expressing concern over the ongoing farmers’ protest at various Delhi borders over the recently enacted three farm laws, the Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure.

The three-member Chief Justice SA Bobde headed bench, comprising of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta and Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, “There is absolutely no improvement in the situation.”

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta submitted that the Centre is in discussion with the farmers to resolve their issues and that since “healthy talks” are going on between the farmers and Centre, it would not be advisable to take up the matters immediately.

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal said that filing of response by the Centre may close avenues of negotiations underway between the farmers and Centre.

Venugopal added that there is a possibility that parties involved in the discussion may come to a conclusion in the near future.

The bench agreed with the submissions of both the AG and SG and said if it is told on Monday (January 11) that discussions are still underway then it would adjourn the hearing.

The eighth round of meeting between the two sides is scheduled for January 8, Friday.