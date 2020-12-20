With the protest entering the 25th day without any conclusion, the farmers have threatened to block the Ghazipur border between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The government had assured that the minimum support price (MSP) for their agricultural produce will not be scrapped, a major concern for the farmers. However, the protesters are rigid on the demand of scrapping of the three laws.

On Saturday, reiterating his claims that the new farm laws are not harmful to the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the reforms introduced by his government six months ago have started benefiting farmers.

He said that India has during the last six years emerged as the world’s preferred destination for investment.

“Record foreign direct investment or FDI and foreign portfolio investment or FPI during the pandemic is a testimony to the faith that the world now has in India,” he said.

“Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers,” he said.

Day before yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was ready “with folded hands” to discuss every issue and assuage concerns.

“If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears,” PM Modi said.

In his address, PM also said talk about MSP or Minimum Support Prices ending with the new laws is the biggest lie ever.

PM Modi said agricultural reforms were discussed for over two decades by every government.

“These laws were not brought in overnight. In past 22 years, every government, state has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farers have called for reforms. Parties opposing these laws today promised these reforms in their manifestos,” he said.

The protesting farmers are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws–The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 enacted in September.