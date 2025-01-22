Farmer’s suicide in Uttarakhand: Bank employees accused of harassment

A tragic incident has come to light in Uttarakhand, where a 25-year-old farmer allegedly harassed by bank employees committed suicide last week after being unable to repay his loan on time.

The deceased, Sudhir Kumar from the Jhabreda area of Roorkee in Haridwar, named three bank employees, including the branch manager, as abettors in his suicide. Kumar passed away while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to police reports, Kumar consumed poison on January 15, allegedly due to harassment by the recovery division of the Union Bank of India’s Lakhnauta Branch. He was admitted to a hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, but succumbed to his condition within a few days.

Kumar reportedly had an outstanding loan of Rs 4.5 lakh and had expressed his inability to repay it on time. Despite this, the bank allegedly pressured him for repayment, leading to his desperate act.

Jhabreda Police Station SHO Ankur Sharma confirmed that an FIR has been filed against branch manager Piyush Rana, one employee named Gautam, and another unidentified employee.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Kumar’s brother, Sunil Dutt, after the victim had given a statement in the hospital naming the bank employees.

“Sudhir Kumar had a bank debt of Rs 4.5 lakh, and his financial condition was not sufficient to repay the amount. However, an investigation is underway to confirm whether he was a farmer,” said Sharma.

“No arrests have been made yet as we are still interrogating the bank manager and employees. Arrests will follow if the allegations are found to be true,” said SHO Sharma.