Farmers protest in Sindhanur, demand unconditional corn procurement at MSP

Hundreds of farmers protested in front of the Tahsildar’s office in Sindhanur city, Raichur district, on Saturday, demanding that the government purchase their entire corn harvests from the monsoon and winter seasons.

Demanding that the government purchase corn at the 2024–25 Minimum Support Price (MSP), the farmers resorted to novel forms of protest, such as eating lunch on the road. They stressed that the rainy season had already started and their crops were suffering due to insect infestations. Now, the stored corn is open to danger from sprouting and worms, the farmers said and demanded that the entire lot be procured by the government.

Protesting farmers tried to eat near Mahatma Gandhi Circle, but the police intervened to stop them. During the commotion, rice was spilled on the ground. Some farmers, fumed by the disruption, tried to eat the spilled rice.

Former MP K. Virupakshappa, Congress leader Pampanagouda Badarli, and JDS taluk unit president Basavaraj Nadagowda went to the farmers’ protest site and supported the struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Virupakshappa said that it is the government’s responsibility to purchase farmers’ crops.

“However, it is not right for the government to ignore the farmers. It has become necessary for farmers to struggle for registration and purchase. The MLAs and the district in-charge minister should pay attention to this and work to respond to the difficulties of the farmers. We always support the farmers’ struggle,” he said.

“JDS will not tolerate the injustice being done to farmers by the government. The officials do not know how to be impartial. They are imposing unreasonable rules and putting farmers in trouble. The government should rush to the aid of the farmers as soon as possible,” said Nadagowda.

Congress leader Badarli said, “Farmers should not be discouraged for any reason.” MLA Hampanagouda Badarli has already met the Agriculture Minister and convinced him about this. He has also received a positive response from the minister, who has promised to get an order from the government within two days.

Hundreds of farmers, including farmers’ association leaders like Amin Pasha Diddagi, Basavaraja Godihal, Basavanthrayagouda Kallur, Basavaraja Hanchinala, and Shakuntala Patil, participated in the protest.

The ongoing farmers’ struggle is set to intensify as the farmers have vowed not to relent until the government promises to purchase corn from them without any conditions for the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.