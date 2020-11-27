The Delhi Government on Friday has denied permission to Delhi Police to use nine stadiums in the city as temporary jails and detention centres to detain the protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana who have entered the city in the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests by farmers against the new farm rules.

Thousands of farmers who are protesting against the three new farms bias passed by the Central Government have been moving closer to Delhi over the past two days. There have been clashes reported against the farmers and police as police deployed barricades, tear gases and water cannons to stop them.

The Aam Aadmi Part (AAP)government in Delhi has denied permission to Delhi Police use nine stadiums as temporary jails. AAP national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday defended the rights of the farmers and said that they are ‘neither criminals nor a terrorist.,

He tweeted, “I urge the Delhi Govt to deny permission for setting up temporary prisons. The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist.Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution – Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmark of a free, democratic society.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA said, “I think it’s a most inhuman thing we can do to our farmers. Delhi Police should stop calling themselves.”

On Friday, the Delhi police used tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu. As per PTI, there is heavy police deployment of security personnel, sand-laden trucks, water cannons, and barbed-wire fencing at spot to prevent them from entering the city.