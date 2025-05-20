Farmers planning grand ‘yagya’ to commemorate success of Operation Sindoor

To commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor and tributes to the country’s soldiers, farmers are planning to hold a grand “Yagya” at a village in South West Delhi on June 1 with a huge gathering of farmers.

The event, to be organised at Matiala village in South West Delhi, will also commemorate Chaudhary Dayanand Pradhan, who is known for his struggles for the farmers and Khap society, and initiatives for safeguarding interest of poor farmers.

The occasion will also have a historic Khap Panchayat organized under the leadership of Palam 360 Khap, led by its chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki.

In this context, an important meeting of Palam 360 was held recently, which was chaired by Solanki. At the meeting, farmer representatives gathered from across the nation, mostly the northern region, held discussions, lauding the armed forces.

Along with the Yagya, also known as ‘Disori Kaj’, there will be a youth-oriented ‘Young’ program, which will deliver the message of social responsibilities for the young generation.

Solanki informed that all the major Khap representatives, farmers’ organizations, social workers and dignitaries of the country’s Northern region are likely to participate in large numbers in the historic event.

According to him, lakhs of villagers, farmers and social workers will gather at the event to honour the country’s armed forces and to remember one of their own who was upfront to lead struggles of poor farmers.