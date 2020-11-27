The protest of the farmers against the three farm bills continues on the second day also after they were disallowed to march towards Delhi.

They faced lathi-charge and tear gas early this morning at the Haryana-Delhi border.

As per the reports, groups of farmers, walking with tractors carrying stocks of food and essential supplies, are trying to enter Delhi from multiple points, defying barricades.

Haryana police have dug trenches at various crossing points in order to stop the marching farmers.

Amid the protest, the Delhi Metro has closed the exit gates of some metro stations at Green line.

Delhi Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.

Farmers were seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march.

Delhi Police seeks permission from Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of ongoing protest.