The farmers protesting at the Delhi border against the contentious farm laws clanged thalis and raised slogans as Prime Minister’s monthly radio address Mann ki Baat was broadcasted today morning.

The ‘thali bajaao’ plan was chalked out last Sunday itself.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav had said, “On December 27 when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say ‘we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?’ So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn’t reach us.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat paid tribute to Sikh saint Guru Govind Singh urging the nation not to “squander the sacrifices” made by him.

PM’s remarks come amid the ongoing protest which involves Sikh farmers at a large scale.

The stand-off has remained unresolved even after six rounds of meetings.

Thereafter, the Supreme Court had ordered that a committee be formed to address the issue. “We do not think that the farmers will accept your conclusions. Let the committee decide,” the apex court had said.

Thousands of framers braved police barricades, water canon, and tear gas protesting around Delhi borders since November against the farm laws.