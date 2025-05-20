Farmers are like God, they must be respected: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Comparing farmers with god, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said they nurture the world and “truly deserve our respect and reverence”.

Chouhan, who inaugurated the annual conference of vice-chancellors of agricultural universities and directors of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) at Pusa Institute here, said, “Ensuring farmers’ welfare and securing their livelihoods is our responsibility.”

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasized that India’s goals concerning agriculture include ensuring food security, replenishing national grain reserves, and establishing India as the food basket of the world. “We are one team and our mantra is One Nation, One Agriculture,” he was quoted as saying in an official release.

The minister reiterated that to attain the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India), agriculture must be advanced and farmers must be empowered.

He said for all concerned, it is high time they moved from “Lab to Land”, emphasising that the new research work and ideas are to be implemented to improve the overall situation of Indian agriculture.

Outlining a six-point strategy of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for achieving the goals of a developed India, he listed increasing productivity, reducing the cost of production, ensuring fair prices for produce, compensating losses due to natural disasters, promoting agricultural diversification, and enhancing value addition and food processing.

Chouhan also emphasized the need to promote natural and organic farming practices.

Agricultural diversification and protecting mother earth are among our greatest collective responsibilities, the minister said, adding that science-based agricultural transformation is the ministry’s primary focus, while also integrating traditional agricultural practices.

Talking about ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, the Union agriculture minister termed it a historic initiative in the agriculture sector, dedicated to empowering farmers, improving their livelihoods.

He also announced his plan to undertake a ‘padayatra’ (foot march) on May 25 and 26 to connect directly with farmers and in order to understand their issues personally.