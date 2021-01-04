The Haryana Police on Sunday fired tear gas shells to stop a group of protesting farmers from Rajasthan from moving towards Delhi. This incident comes at a point of time when the government and farmer unions are to hold the next round of talks on Monday.

The incident occurred near Sangwari village in Rewari district a few kilometres away from Gurgaon.

The tear gas shells were fired and it was confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bawal, Rajesh Kumar said that the protesting farmers did not have enough provisions. He said that the protesters had asked for permission to and set up a langar, and were allowed to do so. He said, “However, when they got there, the entire group tried to break through the barricades and move forward.”

On Thursday, around 300 farmers had forced their way past the barricades at Rajasthan-Haryana border and entered Rewari. On Sunday, around 50 farmers from Rajasthan followed them and the police fired tear gas shells.

The protesting farmers have however remained at the border and the next course of action will be decided after the talks with the government are held on Monday.

In the press conference by the seven member coordination committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations that are protesting for over a month at the Delhi borders said that the farmers shall ‘peacefully and non-violently’ lead a tractor parade into Delhi, and across the country on Republic Day celebration on January 26.

The leaders announced a plan of action in their first press conference. The fame leaders said that if the talks on January 4 do not succeed then they will organise a ‘march or parade’ from Singhu border, and Shahjahanpur protesters to Delhi. They will organise tractor and trolley rallies from January 6 to 20. On Lohri which is on January 13 copies of the farm laws shall be burnt and January 18 will be celebrated as Mahila Kisan Diwas, to mark and honour the women protesters.

The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 26 will be celebrated as Azad Kisan Diwas and to mark that farmers will ‘organise protests outside official residences of Governors in all state capitals’ said farm leader Darshanpal.

Thousands of farmers who are protesting against the farm laws at Delhi borders have braved police barricades, tear gas and cold. The protesting farmers say that the new farm laws will make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, erode their bargaining power and weaken the government’s procurement system.

The farmers want the government to repeal the three farm laws and a law that guarantees the minimum support price (MSP)for procurement.