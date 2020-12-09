Farmer groups are meeting at the Delhi-Haryana border after the late night meeting called by Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Tuesday failed to resolve the conflict. The farmer leaders have rejected the government’s offer of amending the farm laws and have stuck to their demand for the repeal of the farm laws.

The sixth meeting scheduled between the leaders and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar scheduled for Wednesday has been called off. The Tuesday meeting with a select group of 13 farmer leaders that remained inconclusive came on the day when the farmers had called for a Bharat Bandh which was supported by many opposition parties too.

Over 32 farmer organisations, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, are to meet at the Singhu border to discuss the future course of action. The government is to send a proposal with the amendments that they intend to carry out. The Government will assume that the minimum support price (MSP) will not be ended and is also likely to provide provision for approaching higher courts for dispute resolution amongst other amendments.

Bharatiya Kisan Manch leader Boota Singh told IANS that the morning meeting was a sort of preparatory one while the second meeting will discuss the Centre’s written proposals on their demands.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the central government will send them an offer on their demands during the day and after that they will take their decision on their future course of action.

Meanwhile, representatives from 24 political parties are also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind who will include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and TR Balu. The leaders are expected to seek President Kovind’s intervention and find a solution to the ongoing farmers protest.

Thousands of farmers who have braved police barricades, water cannons and tear gas are agitating against the new farm laws and are stationed at various Delhi borders. The farmers want the new farm laws to be repealed.