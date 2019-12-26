A day after the Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s promise to waive-off complete farm loan in the state came, its alliance partners Congress and NCP have reportedly expressed anger for highlighting Sena’s leaders only for the decision.

As per the reports, NCP and Congress leaders have expressed anger over the hoardings carrying images of Shiv Sena leaders only, highlighting Maharashtra government’s decision of farm loan waiver. The parties’ leaders said that it is a joint decision of the alliance and not of one party alone.

Hoardings in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad with the picture of Uddhav Thackeray and founder of Shiv Sena late Bal Thackeray surfaced. The hoardings did not have picture of any leader of its partners Congress or NCP.

“It would have been better if they had also carried photographs (on hoardings) of other veteran leaders of this alliance,” NCP MLC Satish Chavan told news agency PTI.

This is a decision of the alliance government and the move to put up hoardings of a single party is “not done”, Congress city president Namdevrao Pawar said.

“The decision to waive farm loans is of all the alliance partners of the state government. If the posters are put up by a local volunteer, it can be understood. But, if these have been put up by party officials, then this is certainly displeasing,” he said.

They should have also put up images of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Namdevrao Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena district president and MLC Ambadas Danve said the hoardings were displayed by party volunteers “in a fit of emotion”.

“Henceforth, we will take care that alliance parties also get a prominent place in such posters,” he said.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh in the state.

Farm loan waiver was one of the prominent promises of the Maha Vikas Aghadi tripartite alliance in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)