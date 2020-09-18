Reacting on the ongoing rift among the political parties due to the agriculture bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bill is for the welfare of the farmers and those who ruled this country for decades are attempting to mislead them.

“Farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. They’ll now have more options and opportunities to sell their produce. I congratulate them on the passage of Bills. It was necessary to bring these to protect them from middlemen. These are farmers’ shields,” PM Modi said.

“But the people who ruled this country for decades are attempting to mislead the farmers on this issue. They are lying to the farmers,” he added.

“Misinformation is being spread that farmers won’t get right prices. They are forgetting how aware the country’s farmers are,” PM said.

“The government is committed to helping farmers get right prices through Minimum Support Price,” he added.

Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar. PM also dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation.

Development projects being inaugurated that will benefit the people of Bihar. #BiharKaPragatiPath https://t.co/EASdYznLKK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2020

While inaugurating the rail project, PM said that these projects will improve Bihar’s railway network and also strengthen connectivity in areas of West Bengal and West India.

PM also launched an attack on the previous Congress government for not expediting the Kosi Rail line programme for which foundation stone was laid by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“If the government continued to work at the rate it was working on after 2004, the project could never have been completed on time,” he said.

“In the last 6 years, efforts are being made to shape Indian Railways as per the aspirations of new India and expectations of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The made in India trains are becoming part of rail network,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister’s response on the controversial Bill is significant as yesterday, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest the farm bills.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had earlier on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Minister for Food Processing, will resign in protest as the government tabled two more farm-sector related bills in the lower house amid widespread protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

After the resignation by the lone Union Minister of Akali Dal in the BJP-led NDA government Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet, pressure has been mounted on another BJP’s partner in Haryana Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to resign on the farmers’ issue.

Taking it to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Dushyant ji, Following Harsimrat Kaur Badal you should have resigned at least from the Dy CM post. You are more attached to your chair than farmers.”