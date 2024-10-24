Family feuds are ‘ghar ghar ki kahani’: Jagan

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday dismissed the ongoing feud with his sibling YS Sharmila over property and shares as a common occurrence among families, and urged his political rival, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to instead focus on public issues.

This came after personal letters exchanged between Reddy and his sister, who is the APCC chief, were posted on social media by the TDP. Reddy has approached the National Company Law Tribunal against his sister and mother accusing them of illegally transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries held by him and his wife in their names. He said in his petition that there was no love left between the siblings and Sharmila’s certain actions had hurt him.

The former chief minister today visited Gurla in Vizianagaram where more than 10 people died following an outbreak of diarrhoea. He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to those families where deaths occurred. Accusing the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the government of indulging in diversionary politics, Reddy dismissed the feud between the siblings as “This is a common occurrence among families (‘ghar ghar ki kahani’) and ours is no different”.

He went on to add that it was not right to interfere in them and indulge in politics. Lashing out at Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, he said such diversionary tactics should be stopped and poll promises should be implemented instead. “Chandrababu, TDP and their adopted son (Pawan Kalyan) want to rake up dirt on my family affairs. They are trying to do politics with my sister’s photo, my mother’s photo and my photo,” he complained. The former chief minister said whenever there is a problem, the government has made it a habit to divert attention by mentioning Jagan’s name.

The TDP’s social media handle had a field day over the letters exchanged between the siblings in September this year over the MoU that was signed by them agreeing to transfer of property and shares to YS Sharmila. While Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that Sharmila’s political choices and actions have hurt him, his sister made it clear that their father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had wanted it to be divided in four equal parts among his grandchildren.

Sharmila has a son and daughter while YS Jagan has two daughters. She also made it clear that since YS Jagan had the upper hand in 2019 when the MoU was signed between the two, he had “bulldozed” his way and she had ended up with fewer properties.