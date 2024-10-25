Fake ED officers attempt to extort crores from South Delhi businessman

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) reported on Friday that its Delhi zonal office received information on October 22 about individuals impersonating officers of the anti-money laundering agency and conducting a fake search at DLF Farms, Chattarpur, South Delhi.

According to the ED, it was informed that the imposters had taken the victim to a bank in Hauz Khas, attempting to coerce him into withdrawing Rs 5 crore under the pretense of a raid.

Around noon, the real ED received a tip-off about the suspicious activity and dispatched a team to the bank. The matter was promptly reported to the Delhi Police, who swiftly arrived at the scene.

An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects.