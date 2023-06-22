Fake degree certificate row: CPM expels Nikhil Thomas

Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who is allegedly involved in the fake degree certificate case, has been expelled from the CPI-M.

Nikhil, who was a member of the party’s Kayamkulam Market Branch, was expelled by the CPI-M Alappuzha District Committee.

The decision comes after it was confirmed that Nikhil joined the M Com programme at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College in Kayamkulam without passing the B Com examinations.

The SFI, the student organisation of CPI-M, on Tuesday expelled Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of producing a fake degree certificate to get MCom admission at MSM College in Kayamkulam.

Earlier, MSM College had suspended Thomas for possessing a fraudulent graduation certificate for PG admission at the college, Thomas submitted a degree certificate from Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh, which reportedly was fake.

The Kayamkulam Police has registered a cheating-forgery case against Nikhil over the matter.

Meanwhile, the Kalinga University informed that a student named Nikhil Thomas did not study there. The University Registrar informed that legal action will be taken against Nikhil Thomas.