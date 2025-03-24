Fadnavis demands comedian Kunal Kamra’s apology over ‘traitor’ song on Shinde

Reacting to the controversy over comedian Kunal Kamra’s remarks on his deputy Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said while the Constitution grants freedom of speech to all, it must not infringe upon another individual’s freedom.

Responding to Kamra’s “gaddar” (traitor) jibe, Fadnavis said people of Maharashtra have already given their verdict on who is traitor and who is not in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

“Kamra should understand that in the 2024 election, people decided who was a traitor and who was not. The legacy of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray rests with Shinde ji, and people have given their stamp of approval to this. A stand-up comedian cannot simply stand on stage and call him a betrayer,” he said.

Advertisement

“The Constitution states that everyone’s freedom is protected but it comes with certain boundaries. When someone’s actions infringe upon another’s freedom, those boundaries apply,” he added.

The chief minister added that everyone has the right to do comedy and satire, but deliberate insults cannot be tolerated.

“I believe that everyone has the right to do comedy and satire. No matter how much satire is directed at us, we have no issue with it. But if someone deliberately insults and maligns such a prominent leader, it will not be tolerated. Legal action will be taken against such acts,” he said.

Fadnavis also demanded an apology from the comedian.

“Kunal Kamra should apologize. The way he is tweeting while holding up a picture of the Constitution—this is the same ‘red Constitution’ that Rahul Gandhi also brandishes. This is Rahul Gandhi’s Constitution—one that neither Rahul nor Kamra has read,” he alleged.

After the controversy, Kamra had posted a picture of himself holding a red Constituion book with a caption that read, “Only way forward”.

What Kunal Kamra had said?

During a comdey show in Mumbai, Kamra sang a parody song tuned to popular Bollywood melody “Dil to Pagal Hai”. In the song, he made references to Shinde’s split from the original Shiv Sena in 2022 and called him a “gaddar”.

Following the controversial act, Shiv Sena youth wing workers vandalised the place where the comedian had recorded his act.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Kamra as well as the Shiv Saina youth wing leaders for vandalising the place.