Fadnavis acknowledges need for improved police intelligence in Nagpur riots

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated in Nagpur on Saturday that while police intelligence gathering “could have been better,” it would be incorrect to label the situation an intelligence failure.

His remarks came in response to concerns following Monday’s riots and violence in the city.

“Police intelligence had significant information about the riots. Therefore, it cannot be said that intelligence agencies failed. However, they could have gathered more precise information and provided better inputs. Still, it was not a complete intelligence failure,” Fadnavis said at a press conference at the Nagpur Police Commissionerate auditorium.

Fadnavis also announced that the cost of damages caused during the riots would be recovered from the rioters. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on March 30 would proceed as planned.

When asked whether he would implement “bulldozer action” similar to that in Uttar Pradesh, Fadnavis stated, “Action in Maharashtra will be taken in our own way. Wherever bulldozer action is necessary, we will not hesitate. No one will be spared.”

The Chief Minister revealed that 104 accused individuals have been identified, with 92 already arrested.

Additionally, more than 68 inflammatory social media posts linked to the riots have been flagged and deleted.

He warned that those who incited violence through social media would also be treated as co-accused in the case.

Fadnavis also dismissed reports of a woman constable being sexually molested during the riots, clarifying that she was attacked with stones after being blocked by multiple rioters.

He assured that 80 per cent of Nagpur remains peaceful and that curfew restrictions in the affected areas would be gradually eased in the coming days.