The PIB Fact Check has thrashed the claims that PM Modi has said that country’s first metro was started due to the efforts of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“The claim is misleading! PM mentioned Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the context of Delhi Metro,” it said.

“An opportunity in which we can improve the ease of living! This difference of this thinking reflects in every dimension of urbanization. The construction of Metro Rail in the country is also an example. The Metro was discussed in Delhi for years. But the first Metro ran because of the efforts of Atal ji. So many experts of the Metro service who are involved in this programme also know very well what was the status of the Metro construction?” PM Modi had said in his speech.

“When our government was formed in 2014, only five cities had Metro rail. Today, 18 cities have Metro rail service. By 2025, we are going to extend it to more than 25 cities. In the year 2014, only 248 kilometres of Metro lines were operational in the country. Today, it is about three times, more than 700 kilometres. By 2025, we are trying to expand it to 1700 kilometres,” PM had added.

“In 2014, the number of Metro passengers was 17 lakh per day. Now, this number has increased five times. Now, 85 lakh people ride by Metro every day. Remember, these are not just figures; these are evidence of ease of living in the lives of millions of Indians. These are not just infrastructures made from brick stones, concrete and iron, but evidence of the realization of the aspiration of the citizens and the middle class of the country,” he said.

Yesterday, PM Modi inaugurated India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line today through a video conference. The National Common Mobility Card was expanded to the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro, which was started in Ahmedabad last year. Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal were present on the occasion.