Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday comes under the attack of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien who hits out at the minister over “7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech”.

O’Brien tweeted a screenshot of seven claims made by Amit Shah and offered counter-statements to each.

“Fact Check of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the “tourist gang”. 7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low!” he said in a tweet.

#FactCheck of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the “tourist gang”. 7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low! pic.twitter.com/MgvktqcFt3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 20, 2020

Derek O’Brien also countered Amit Shah’s yesterday’s remark at a rally over the defection of Mamata Banerjee from Congress in 1998.

He said Banerjee did not defect, she set up a NEW party and also reminded Amit Shah that she had resigned from the Congress in 1998 to set up the Trinamool.

Yesterday, launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee’s misrule, corruption and nepotism was the reason for so many people leaving TMC.

He also said that by the time of the state elections, the state Chief Minister would be left all alone.

“By the time elections come, you will be left all alone…Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress now? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee,” Shah said at his mega rally adding that this is just the beginning in Bengal.

“You gave three decades to Congress, three decades to Communists and 10 years to Mamata ‘Didi’. Give just 5 years to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will transform Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’,” he said.

Yesterday itself, ex-TMC behemoth Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP as he took up the saffron flag from the hands of Amit Shah. Adhikari was introduced to BJP to a thunderous applaud from the huge crowd present at Shah’s rally at Midnapore collegiate ground.

Shah welcomed Suvendu Adhikari and several others to the BJP. He said that senior party members are leaving Trinamool Congress because of corruption and growing discontent among the common people.

Adhikari, the former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal, has taken with him a total of more than 40 TMC leaders to the BJP.

Nine MLAs – six from TMC, one from CPIM, one from CPI and one from Congress – joined BJP on Saturday. One sitting and a former TMC MP also defected to the Hindutva camp.